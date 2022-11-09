Although results of the election were not available before print-deadline Tuesday, Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard predicted a 50% to 70% turnout of Iberia Parish voters who would be turning out to the ballot.
Results for the Nov. 8 election in the Teche Area can be found at www.thedailyiberian.com and in Friday’s edition of The Daily Iberian.
“It’s been really busy, we’ve been getting calls all day,” Blanchard said Tuesday morning.
In state elections, Iberia voters will be casting a ballot on a U.S. Senator and U.S. Congressman seats, with Sen. John Kennedy and Rep. Clay Higgins both vying for re-election.
A 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals judges race will also be taking place, with candidates Valerie Garrett and Ledricka Thierry both running for the seat.
Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis will also be seeking re-election against opponents Keith Bodin and Shalon Latour.
In local elections, four school board members are running races for re-election in their respective districts.
District 2 board member Elvin Pradia is facing a re-election bid against Whiland Williams, and District 3 board member Jay McDonald will be doing the same against candidate Ragen Borel.
In District 10, incumbent Rachel Segura will be facing candidates Suzette Charpentier and Joshua Trosclair in a re-election bid.
Board member Kenric “Mushy” Fremin will be running for re-election against candidate Rachael Toups in District 14 as well.
Two propositions will be on the ballot in Iberia Parish as well. A proposition to renew a ¼% sales and use tax. The tax is dedicated toward the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District to oprovide ground and aerial spraying, mosquito larviciding, mosquito populations monitoring and disease surveillance.
New Iberia voters will also decide whether to rededicate a 6.85 millage for sewer debt that is currently on the books and instead use it for maintenance of New Iberia roads.
The measure is part of a larger plan to provide a continuing source of income for road repairs and maintenance in New Iberia.