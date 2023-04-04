Across the country there will be Happy Lao New Year 2023 celebrations April 7 to April 9.

Each year in Broussard, there is a three-day event that is a celebration of culture, heritage and a family event with music, food and vendors.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.