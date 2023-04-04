Across the country there will be Happy Lao New Year 2023 celebrations April 7 to April 9.
Each year in Broussard, there is a three-day event that is a celebration of culture, heritage and a family event with music, food and vendors.
In a recent article by Anola Souraphol on medium.com, she explains, "Lao New Year is not just another annual event, but a significant cultural celebration that is intrinsic to our Lao-American identity. As we assimilate into a diverse society, the preservation of this time-honored tradition signifies the pride we take in our ancestors’ legacy and cultural roots."
The event in Broussard will start Friday at 8 a.m. and admission is free before 5 p.m. at the Wat Thammarattanaram Temple on 7913 Champa Avenue in Broussard.
On Friday night at 7 p.m. is the 2023 Queen's Pageant for the choosing of Miss Nang Sang Khan. There is a $15 entrance fee and on their Facebook page are links to VIP weekend passes (www.facebook.com/LouisianaLaoNewYear).
The parade is Saturday at noon and the parade lineup is on Luangphabang Street. On Sunday is the annual Water Festival and Building of the Sand Castle ceremony.
Souraphol wrote in her story how important the event in Broussard is, going on 40 years as the Lao New Year is the largest festival observed across over 100 Lao temples and community centers throughout the country.
"For almost four decades, Broussard, Louisiana, has hosted Lao New Year celebrations, showcasing the state’s diverse cultural heritage. Nestled in the heart of America’s Cajun country, the festivities take place at Lanexang Village, a small rural neighborhood of Iberia Parish on Wat Thammarattanaram ground," Souraphol said in her story. "The celebration continues to draw large crowds year after year, owing to its engaging program that blends Buddhist rituals, a grand parade, lively music concerts, captivating folk art performances, and educational tours. Furthermore, the Louisiana Lao community and the New Year festival are currently the subject of a documentary being produced with a grant from the Library of Congress, attesting to the festival’s cultural significance and the community’s profound legacy."
The three-day festival includes live music, a beauty pageant, parades, sand castle building, kids activities, and several vendors selling clothes, jewelry, music and food from Southeast Asia.
The music and entertainment lineup of Lao singers for Friday and Saturday evening includes Bao Thomas, Pou, Phouthone, Kanu and the Louisiana Band.
In addition to amazing food and vendors from the region, Pa Kim with Lao Lady Fashions are coming from Georgia and FOB Seafood of Minnesota will be at the festival serving everything from oyster shooters, steam periwinkle snails, fried duck head, and balut.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
