The annual Lao New Year celebration at Wat Thammarattanaram in Coteau was met with plenty of rain and mud this past weekend, but the weather conditions didn’t stop thousands from attending the festival.
The new year celebration for Lao culture annually attracts people from all over the country in the Lanexang Village neighborhood, and serves as a chance for Iberia Parish’s Lao population to celebrate a tradition that has gained interest well beyond parish borders.
Vendors set up shop on the temple grounds selling bubble tea, pho, barbecue and all kinds of unique food to those attending while event-goers could enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Wat Thammarattanaram temple.
On Saturday, thousands gathered in Lanexang Village for hours of celebrations with music and trailers carrying the winners of the annual pageant held as part of the festival.
Lanexang Village is located off of U.S. 90 in an unassuming part of Coteau. During Lao New Year, the usually quiet neighborhood becomes a hotbed of activity for Lao culture. The celebration is one of the biggest in the country and has become a staple for Iberia Parish’s spring lineup of events.
Lao New Year concluded on Sunday with the building of a sand castle and water fights, drawing the weekend celebration to a close.