The annual Lao New Year celebration at Wat Thammarattanaram in Coteau was met with plenty of rain and mud this past weekend, but the weather conditions didn’t stop thousands from attending the festival.

The new year celebration for Lao culture annually attracts people from all over the country in the Lanexang Village neighborhood, and serves as a chance for Iberia Parish’s Lao population to celebrate a tradition that has gained interest well beyond parish borders.



