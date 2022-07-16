For 16 years, students at New Iberia Senior High would see Curt Landry at the beginning, middle and end of each school year.
As a longtime educator and administrator within the Iberia Parish School System, Landry’s decision to end his professional life as the NISH principal for a new job certainly marks the end of an era for one of New Iberia’s flagship schools.
For Landry, it’s a bittersweet moment but also an exciting one as he prepares for a new career at EDgear, which assists schools throughout Louisiana and beyond.
How long have you been in the education system?
My educational career consists of 35 years in education. My teaching career began at St. Martinville Senior High where I taught math for 11 years. I then transferred to Iberia Parish as a gifted and talented math teacher where I taught at Belle Place Middle School, New Iberia Senior High and Westgate for three years.
I then served as an assistant principal of NISH for five years and finally principal of NISH for 16 years. During those years, I was also either a teacher or principal for summer school for 32 years.
Looking back at your career in education, what are you most proud of?
I am proud of the friendships and relations I have formed over the years. I am also proud of my many titles, including little league coach, Belle Place baseball coach, ISA soccer coach, biddy basketball coach, scout master and Acadiana Ripper baseball coach while being principal of NISH.
I am also proud of being principal at NISH to see all three of my sons graduate from NISH.
How does it feel leaving your position after such a long run?
This is quite a different feeling, since over the last 16 years I was always involved with school. I like to stay busy, and being principal of NISH kept me busy. Maybe now I will learn to slow down and even sleep a little later.
What do you have planned next?
I have accepted a position with an educational software company called EDgear. In this new position, I will be supporting many schools across Louisiana.
Anything else you’d like to add?
I would first like to thank my family, especially my wife for allowing me to be so involved in school over the years. I would also like to give all the credit to the teachers. Teachers have the hardest job of all.
I would also like to thank the coaches for the endless amounts of time they give for their teams and players. Lastly, I would also like to thank the numerous businesses that have supported NISH throughout the years.
In closing, I’d like to wish the best for Iberia Parish schools and New Iberia Senior High. It has truly been my pleasure to serve as principal of New Iberia Senior High for the last 16 years.