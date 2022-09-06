Notoriously the second most dangerous holiday car travel time of the year, Labor Day weekend locally was largely quiet for serious traffic accidents. However, Louisiana fatal traffic statistics over the last few years dating back to 2020 are on a tragic pace.
Last year saw a 19 percent increase in fatal vehicle accidents in 2021 in comparison to 2020. The 19 percent increase represents the seventh highest increase in the nation. The national average in 2021 increased by just 9 percent.
When broken out by region, Louisiana is lumped in with the states of Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, those states combined produced the highest traffic fatality increase in the nation at 26 percent.
In one form of good news, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the state is slightly down from 2021 during the first quarter of 2022 with 194 traffic fatalities. By the end of May, the number of traffic deaths were just slightly under 300. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Louisiana is down six percent compared to 2021 prior to the Labor Day weekend.
Nationwide, federal officials claim traffic deaths are at their highest rate since 2002.
“The numbers are alarming,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We saw the numbers increasing in 2021 and tried to remind drivers of the need for safety on our roadways. Many of these fatalities can be prevented by slowing down, putting down the phone, and wearing a seatbelt. The loss of nearly 1,000 people on our roadways is devastating to thousands more who are friends and family members of those who died.”
Pedestrians and large truck drivers have had the largest percentage increases in traffic fatalities with both at 13 percent.
The largest contributing factors to Louisiana crash fatalities in 2021 were in order: roadway departures, alcohol-involved, no restraint, young-driver (15-24) involved and distracted or inattentive driving.
“Louisiana has seen a steady and tragic increase in traffic deaths and injuries since 2020,” said Lisa Freeman, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission executive director. “At the center of this devastating trend are risky behaviors by drivers and other road users. That means that the vast majority of fatal injuries are completely preventable. The difference between good outcomes and fatal outcomes on Louisiana roadways begins and ends with good decisions."