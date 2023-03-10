Key Club students for several Iberia Parish high schools were recognized for their efforts during Thursday’s New Iberia Kiwanis Club meeting.
Students from Highland Baptist Christian School, Westgate High School and Catholic High School were on-hand to receive a pen commemorating them for the work they have done on behalf of the Kiwanis and Key clubs throughout the year. New Iberia Senior High representatives were unable to attend the event.
Guidance Counselor for HBCS Debbie Eubanks said the school had about 15 Key Club members, and the school was in its first year of rebuilding the program after COVID-19 had caused the club to cease activities for several years.
The students have contributed to several community projects including Vacation Bible School and offering lemonade to float riders of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival last year.
Gabrielle Doucet, the guidance counselor for Westgate, said there were 10 students who were apart of the school’s Key Club. The club has worked closely with Sugarland Elementary and aided in reading to the students there, and Doucet said the club is currently hoping to get an arrangement with St. Francis Diner for additional contributions to the community.
For the Catholic High chapter, guidance counselor Kirsten Thibodeaux said the school enjoys 108 Key Club members, 28 of which are high school seniors. The majority of the seniors have served for at least three years and have helped with several projects including hosting a dodgeball tournament and Trunk or Treat event at CHS.
In addition, all of the members have contributed to annual Kiwanis Club activities such as the Pancake Supper, where pancakes and other food are distributed to local residents as a Kiwanis fundraiser.