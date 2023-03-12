The Iberia Performing Arts League is ready to perform its big show of the season with its production of “Kiss Me Kate” that debuts this week.
The musical is a rendition of the 1948 production written by Bella and Samuel Spewack with music by Cole Porter, and Director Charlie Robertson said the show will feature an 11-piece in-house orchestra that will provide the music for the production.
“It won the first every Tony for best musical,” Robertson said. “It was a very successful film too and it has a lot of very beautiful music.
The plot of the story involves the production of a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on and off-stage between Fred Graham, the show's director, producer, and star, and his leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi.
Main characters for the show Billy Walker and Lanie Marcantel said the show has been extremely enjoyable to rehearse, although the learning of Shakespeare has been one of the more daunting tasks.
“It’s a tough show, all the Shakespeare dialogue is very hard,” Walker said. “I had never done Shakespeare before, and it was a lot of mental gymnastics.”
Marcantel said she had originally aspired to be in the chorus of the show, but after encouragement from fellow actress Hollie Guidry she applied for and got the lead role of Kate.
“I wanted to be in the back chorus, but Hollie told me I’d be perfect for the lead and I said ‘OK,’” Marcantel said. “I sang ‘I Hate Men’ and they kept calling me.
“It’s been one of the most cathartic roles I’ve had in my life because I get to be mean and it’s so fun,” Marcantel added with a laugh. “I get to throw things and hit people. The Shakespeare part is daunting but at this point its muscle memory so we can really get into character.”
The musical aspect is also a major part of the production, with Robertson saying the production has a greater than average amount of choreography.
Some sections of the show even require tap dancing, with members of the cast like Tristen Thorne learning how to tap dance on the fly.
“Someone picked up tap shoes for me at a garage show about three years ago, I never picked them up until this show,” Thorne said.
Robertson said the 24-person cast has been rehearsing for the production since December.
“The choreography and the costumes are both fantastic,” Robertson said. “Everyone kind of plays two characters so it’s very fun.”
“Kiss Me Kate” runs from March 16 to April 2 at the Essanee Theater. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or by going to tix.com.