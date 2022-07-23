072422-news-juvistory
A move of incarcerated youth to Angola State Prison has youth advocates on edge over the ability of state officials to keep adult prisnors away from juveniles.

 Photo by Greg LaRose/Illuminator

Child welfare advocates are extremely concerned about Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to temporarily move some incarcerated youth to Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, one of the nation’s largest and most notorious maximum-security adult prisons.

Edwards emphasized the teenagers and young adults will be kept in a separate building on Angola’s sprawling campus and will have no contact with adult prisoners. Advocates said it’s still another move away from the rehabilitative juvenile justice model the state has been promising to implement for years.



