There were several news homes, residential roof jobs, raised homes, new mobile homes and a commercial space in Iberia Parish during June of 2022. 

The complete list:

JUNE 2022

New Residential Homes

D. R. Horton Inc., 1902 Saddle Back Ridge, $100,265

Joey Broussard, 1110 Bob White Road, Apt. A & B, $145,000

Jude Borres, 10519 Gondron Road, $253,616

Pam and Chancey Nelson, 8919 Jefferson Island Road, $331,344

D. R. Horton Inc., 1917 Saddle Back Ridge, $126,759

D. R. Horton Inc., 1915 Saddle Back Ridge, $150,293

D. R. Horton Inc., 1913 Saddle Back Ridge, $141,998

D. R. Horton Inc., 1911 Saddle Back Ridge, $99,891

D. R. Horton Inc., 1908 Saddle Back Ridge, $107,496

D. R. Horton Inc., 1909 Saddle Back Ridge, $122,946

D. R. Horton Inc., 1910 Saddle Back Ridge, $141,685

D. R. Horton Inc., 1912 Saddle Back Ridge, $121,069

D. R. Horton Inc., 1914 Saddle Back Ridge, $122,177

D. R. Horton Inc., 1916 Saddle Back Ridge, $144,772

D. R. Horton Inc., 2004 Saddle Back Ridge, $142,815

D. R. Horton Inc., 1904 Saddle Back Ridge, $149,577

D. R. Horton Inc., 1906 Saddle Back Ridge, $142,815

D. R. Horton Inc., 1800 Highland Drive, $121,447

D. R. Horton Inc., 1801 Highland Drive, $122,608

D. R. Horton Inc., 1802 Highland Drive, $112,117

D. R. Horton Inc., 1803 Highland Drive, $127,989

D. R. Horton Inc., 1804 Highland Drive, $140,864

D. R. Horton Inc., 1805 Highland Drive, $109,080

D. R. Horton Inc., 1806 Highland Drive, $115,797

New Residential Homes Total: $3,394,420

Residential Additions/Renovations

Kim San Chay, 4300 Gerald James Drive, $10,000

Kelly Bonvillain, 2700 Blue Haven Drive, $100,000

Total Residential Additons/Renovations: $110,000

Residential Roof

Drake and Alaynna Savoy, 5911 Derouen, $13,422

Heath Fremin, 7707 Curley Road, $6,998

First Apostolic, 6017 E. Old Spanish Trail, $5,082

Debra Gardner, 2512 Phyllis Drive, $9,533

Robin Boudreaux, 306 Estate Drive, $14,714

Randy Gaspard, 1712 Kildare St., $12,629

Steven Ball, 1716 Kildare St., 16,116

Mark Rouly, 2409 Scott St., $14,604

Residential Roof Total: $98,179

Residential Sheds

Robert Judice, 909 Bacon Road, $158,000

Blaze Sonnier, 2112 Morning Glory, $32,000

Kimberly and Quincy Broussard, 1707 Crochet Road, $35,847

Jacob Gary, 4113 Coteau Road, $24,475

Gerard Carriere, 2310 Coteau Holmes Road, $46,900

Garrett Delcambre, 7418 Leleux Road, $36,007

Jarett Landry, 3105 E. Old Spanish Trail, $32,000

Kim and Maria Duhon, 2208 Vida Shaw, $35,585

Residential Sheds Total: $400,814

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Huey White Jr., 4614 Leonce Theriot Road, Lot 2, $50,000

Seth Scott, 2418 Scott St., $23,978

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $73,978

Commercial Other

Palfinger Marine Use, 912 E. Hwy. 90, $35,000

Commmercial Other: $35,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures

Tony Domingue, 605 Berard Drive, Lot 1, $100,000

Tori Doucet, 3110 Coteau Holmes Road, $16,000

Julius Knatt, 800 Dugas Road, $10,000

Ciara Derouen, 218 Orleans Ave., $11,000

Cheryl Morris, 4002 Willow Bend Drive, $32,000

Daniel Broussard, 807 Dugas Road, $121,214

Essence Milton, 6718 Boyance Road, $8,000

Trevor Primeaux, 9312 E. Admiral Doyle, Lot 3, $35,000

Landon Westcott, 6000 Loreauville Road, $5,000

Thomas Pathammavong, 3809 Captain Cade, Lot 8, $15,000

Thomas Pathammavong, 3809 Captain Cade, Lot 10, $6,500

Donald D. Meyers, 4617 Eraste Hebert, $25,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $384,714

Grand Total — $4,497,105

