There were several news homes, residential roof jobs, raised homes, new mobile homes and a commercial space in Iberia Parish during June of 2022.
The complete list:
JUNE 2022
New Residential Homes
D. R. Horton Inc., 1902 Saddle Back Ridge, $100,265
Joey Broussard, 1110 Bob White Road, Apt. A & B, $145,000
Jude Borres, 10519 Gondron Road, $253,616
Pam and Chancey Nelson, 8919 Jefferson Island Road, $331,344
D. R. Horton Inc., 1917 Saddle Back Ridge, $126,759
D. R. Horton Inc., 1915 Saddle Back Ridge, $150,293
D. R. Horton Inc., 1913 Saddle Back Ridge, $141,998
D. R. Horton Inc., 1911 Saddle Back Ridge, $99,891
D. R. Horton Inc., 1908 Saddle Back Ridge, $107,496
D. R. Horton Inc., 1909 Saddle Back Ridge, $122,946
D. R. Horton Inc., 1910 Saddle Back Ridge, $141,685
D. R. Horton Inc., 1912 Saddle Back Ridge, $121,069
D. R. Horton Inc., 1914 Saddle Back Ridge, $122,177
D. R. Horton Inc., 1916 Saddle Back Ridge, $144,772
D. R. Horton Inc., 2004 Saddle Back Ridge, $142,815
D. R. Horton Inc., 1904 Saddle Back Ridge, $149,577
D. R. Horton Inc., 1906 Saddle Back Ridge, $142,815
D. R. Horton Inc., 1800 Highland Drive, $121,447
D. R. Horton Inc., 1801 Highland Drive, $122,608
D. R. Horton Inc., 1802 Highland Drive, $112,117
D. R. Horton Inc., 1803 Highland Drive, $127,989
D. R. Horton Inc., 1804 Highland Drive, $140,864
D. R. Horton Inc., 1805 Highland Drive, $109,080
D. R. Horton Inc., 1806 Highland Drive, $115,797
New Residential Homes Total: $3,394,420
Residential Additions/Renovations
Kim San Chay, 4300 Gerald James Drive, $10,000
Kelly Bonvillain, 2700 Blue Haven Drive, $100,000
Total Residential Additons/Renovations: $110,000
Residential Roof
Drake and Alaynna Savoy, 5911 Derouen, $13,422
Heath Fremin, 7707 Curley Road, $6,998
First Apostolic, 6017 E. Old Spanish Trail, $5,082
Debra Gardner, 2512 Phyllis Drive, $9,533
Robin Boudreaux, 306 Estate Drive, $14,714
Randy Gaspard, 1712 Kildare St., $12,629
Steven Ball, 1716 Kildare St., 16,116
Mark Rouly, 2409 Scott St., $14,604
Residential Roof Total: $98,179
Residential Sheds
Robert Judice, 909 Bacon Road, $158,000
Blaze Sonnier, 2112 Morning Glory, $32,000
Kimberly and Quincy Broussard, 1707 Crochet Road, $35,847
Jacob Gary, 4113 Coteau Road, $24,475
Gerard Carriere, 2310 Coteau Holmes Road, $46,900
Garrett Delcambre, 7418 Leleux Road, $36,007
Jarett Landry, 3105 E. Old Spanish Trail, $32,000
Kim and Maria Duhon, 2208 Vida Shaw, $35,585
Residential Sheds Total: $400,814
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Huey White Jr., 4614 Leonce Theriot Road, Lot 2, $50,000
Seth Scott, 2418 Scott St., $23,978
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $73,978
Commercial Other
Palfinger Marine Use, 912 E. Hwy. 90, $35,000
Commmercial Other: $35,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Tony Domingue, 605 Berard Drive, Lot 1, $100,000
Tori Doucet, 3110 Coteau Holmes Road, $16,000
Julius Knatt, 800 Dugas Road, $10,000
Ciara Derouen, 218 Orleans Ave., $11,000
Cheryl Morris, 4002 Willow Bend Drive, $32,000
Daniel Broussard, 807 Dugas Road, $121,214
Essence Milton, 6718 Boyance Road, $8,000
Trevor Primeaux, 9312 E. Admiral Doyle, Lot 3, $35,000
Landon Westcott, 6000 Loreauville Road, $5,000
Thomas Pathammavong, 3809 Captain Cade, Lot 8, $15,000
Thomas Pathammavong, 3809 Captain Cade, Lot 10, $6,500
Donald D. Meyers, 4617 Eraste Hebert, $25,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $384,714
Grand Total — $4,497,105
