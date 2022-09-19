Mississippi River
Buy Now

Industrial plants line the Mississippi River in St. James Parish where Formosa Plastics plans to build one of the world’s largest petrochemical facilities, adding to an already heavily-polluted region dubbed “Cancer Alley.” (Photo courtesy of Louisiana Bucket Brigad

Environmental groups in Louisiana are celebrating a state judge’s decision Wednesday to revoke permits for a massive $9.4 billion Formosa Plastics facility planned in the middle of Louisiana’s so-called Cancer Alley. The ruling comes after nearly three years of litigation on behalf of a community of Black residents in St. James Parish.

Judge Trudy White of Baton Rouge’s 19th Judicial District Court ruled the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) erred in issuing air permits for the Sunshine Project, owned by FG LA, an affiliate of Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics. White ruled the proposed facility violated the constitutional rights of the petitioners and residents who live near the proposed construction site.



Tags