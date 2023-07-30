Judge Roger Hamilton Jr. with the 16th Judicial District was awarded the Judge Benjamin Jones Judges in the Classroom Award at the Louisiana State Bar Association’s 82nd annual meeting.
Hamilton was elected to serve as district court judge of Division H in the 16th JDC in 2020 and has visited several high schools and presented PowerPoints to students regarding crime and consequences.
The Judge Benjamin Jones Judges in the Classroom Award honors a member of the judiciary who has contributed greatly to the law-related education of Louisiana youth. The award is named in honor of Judge Benjamin Jones who was the driving force in creating the Judges in the Classroom program many years ago.
Through Judges in the Classroom, judges are able to interact and educate our youth and offer valuable law-related education that may change the course of the students’ lives. Hamilton has had several classes and youth organizations visit his courtroom to understand how the court system works.
Hamilton has served as president of the Louisiana 4-H Foundation and was a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association House of Delegates. He serves as an assistant coach for girls' basketball at Loreauville High School.
Hamilton began his legal career in 2001 as a judicial law clerk for the Honorable Paul J. deMahy. He began working as an Assistant District Attorney in May 2002 until December 2020. He also served as general counsel to the Lafayette Parish School Board and the City of Jeanerette. Hamilton served as an adjunct professor at South Louisiana Community College and Nicholls State University.