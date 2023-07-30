hamilton

Judge Roger Hamilton Jr. is presented the Judges in the Classroom Award. 

 SUBMITTED THE DAILY IBERIAN

Judge Roger Hamilton Jr. with the 16th Judicial District was awarded the Judge Benjamin Jones Judges in the Classroom Award at the Louisiana State Bar Association’s 82nd annual meeting.

Hamilton was elected to serve as district court judge of Division H in the 16th JDC in 2020 and has visited several high schools and presented PowerPoints to students regarding crime and consequences.



