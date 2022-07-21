protest
Protestors march toward City Hall in New Orleans to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling June 24, 2022, that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. (Piper Hutchinson/Louisiana Illuinator)

 Piper Hutchinson/Louisiana Illuinator

Judge Don Johnson ruled Thursday that Louisiana’s abortion laws are vague and therefore cannot be enforced. His decision puts a preliminary injunction on the state’s “trigger” law that keeps Attorney General Jeff Landry and the state health department from shutting down the state’s three abortion clinics for now.

Kathaleen Pittman of Hope Medical Group for Women, which sued the state to block the trigger law, told The Advocate “Our phones are ringing off the wall” at the Shreveport clinic. It has continued to provide services while a temporary restraining order was in place. Clinics in Baton Rouge and New Orleans are also seeing patients, according to the report.



