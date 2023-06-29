Assistant superintendent of schools for the Iberia Parish School District Jennifer Joseph bode farewell to her friends and colleagues after announcing her retirement.
Joseph, who has more than 38 years in the Iberia Parish School System, gave an emotional but excited goodbye as she prepares to spend more time with her family.
Iberia Parish School Board administrative staff, school board members and staff from schools in the area all gathered in the boardroom on Jane Street to give a proper send-off to Joseph. Along with food being served in the room, a commemorative award was presented to Joseph by Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin as a token of appreciation for all the hard work Joseph has accomplished during her decades of service in the school system.
“It’s been a pleasure working with everyone,” Joseph said. “I’m going to miss each and every one of you. You know it’s time when you’re healthy and you’ve accomplished your goals.
“I know it’s going to be an adjustment,” she added. “I’ve been nonstop for so long, every summer I either did summer school or went to school. I look forward to being with my family.”
Joseph said she plans to stay in Iberia Parish where she went to school along with her children.
“I love Iberia Parish schools and we’ve done so well here,” Joseph said. “It’s been a good 38 and a half years.”
It was announced earlier this year that Joseph will be replaced by former Westgate High School Principal Neely Moore, who will begin her new position as assistant superintendent starting in July.