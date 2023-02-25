Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero was one of several speakers Thursday at the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce luncheon at its new office located at 1440 Main St. The luncheon featured many Parish officials and Jeanerette city leaders.
The conference room of the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerice meeting room was filled to capacity of many Parish officials and Jeanerette city leaders attended the Chamber's luncheon on Tuesday afternoon. The chamber's new office is located at 1440 Main St.
It has not been the easiest of beginnings for the Rev. Wilfred Johnson as his first term serving as president of the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce.
First, the lack of activity by the chamber means losing both federal not-for-profit statuses. Second, the password for the Facebook page was missing.
Rev. Johnson and the board were able to file the correct paperwork in late 2022 and now the financial paperwork is back in place and the chamber is recognized as a not-for-profit.
Second, Daily Iberian Publisher Michael Messerly, a digital media specialist, was able to assist getting the Facebook page back and up and running.
On Thursday, the hard work paid off when the chamber was standing room only for a luncheon.
"It was very successful. We had a lot of people we hoped to be there," Rev. Johnson said. "The chamber is starting again and we wanted the right people at the luncheon to hear our projections and where we are trying to bring the Chamber."
The luncheon had business leaders, community leaders and elected officials.
"It was great to have the sheriff, the former sheriff and five pastors in attendance," Rev. Johnson said. "We had some of the city councilmen and some of the candidates for mayor and council. We also had the Better Business Bureau there as well."
The chamber will be following up with those who attended and recruit new members and volunteers.
"We are going to build off of the luncheon," he said. "How we are going to build off that? Express our gratitude for those in attendance and show that our projections can come fast.
"We have a Facebook page (facebook.com/JeaneretteChamberofCommerce) we are running our business through which has our information and they can contact me or any of the board members," Rev. Johnson continued. "We will direct you on how to become a member or volunteer."
During an interview with the Daily Iberian last month, Rev. Johnson said some of the goals for 2023 included the Thursday luncheon, establishing a newsletter that discusses news around local business development and promotion. Also, re-establishing the Jeanerette Christmas Parade, which was historically organized by the chamber.
Rev. Johnson is in the office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are located at 1440 Main Street in Jeanerette.
