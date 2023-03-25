Jefferson Island will be putting on an inaugural event benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana on April 14.
The Kids and Clays Open is a sporting clays event that will have participants enjoy a 100-bird round of sporting clays on a professionally set promatic course, golf cart, ear and eye protection, registrant gifts, access to all necessary equipment, breakfast and lunch, games as well as prizes including outdoor gear, trips and more through raffles and auctions.
All sponsorships, registration fees and auction funds raised will directly benefit RMHC-SLA.
RMHC-SLA’s mission is to provide a home away from home for critically ill children and their families as they embark on their medical journey. The Kids and Clays Foundation’s mission is to help local RMHC Chapters raise funds through sporting clay events.
A large team of local business owners and leaders have assembled to helm the event and ensure its success. That group is led by Haley Miller, the owner-operator of a local McDonald’s franchise.
“We’re very excited to have such an inspiring group working together for a cause close to my heart- helping families and children when they need it the most,” Miller said in a prepared statement. “We are hopeful that we can count on the support of local businesses and Louisiana sportsmen across the community to join us in this worthwhile endeavor and uniquely fun event.”
Teams of four start at $1,000 and sponsorships are still available. Individuals may also register for $275 per person. A team of certified instructors will be onsite to coach anyone not familiar and no experience is necessary to have a great, safe time participating in one of America’s fastest growing sports.