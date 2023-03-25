McDonalds house
Jefferson Island will be putting on an inaugural event benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana on April 14.

The Kids and Clays Open is a sporting clays event that will have participants enjoy a 100-bird round of sporting clays on a professionally set promatic course, golf cart, ear and eye protection, registrant gifts, access to all necessary equipment, breakfast and lunch, games as well as prizes including outdoor gear, trips and more through raffles and auctions.



