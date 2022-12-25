street view
A Google Street view of  407 Louise St. in Jeanerette from March of 2022.

The Iberia Parish Council will hold a condemnation hearing related to the structures owned by a Jeanerette resident at Wednesday’s Parish Council meeting.

Following the hearing, council members will vote on whether to condemn the structure owned by Terry Weber, located at 407 Louise St. in Jeanerette. The resolution would require the structure be demolished or removed if approved.



