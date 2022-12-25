The Iberia Parish Council will hold a condemnation hearing related to the structures owned by a Jeanerette resident at Wednesday’s Parish Council meeting.
Following the hearing, council members will vote on whether to condemn the structure owned by Terry Weber, located at 407 Louise St. in Jeanerette. The resolution would require the structure be demolished or removed if approved.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution amending the 2022 Solid Waste Sales Tax Fund Budget by $4,479 to appropriate funding for overtime salaries for the Public Works employees who picked up debris during the weekend of Dec. 17 and 18. The debris pickup was related to the tornado that landed in Iberia Parish that caused extensive damage in several portions of the parish.
The council will vote on an ordinance to set the speed limit at 40 miles per hour for the total length of Crochet Road from Louisiana 86 (Loreauville Road) to Louisiana 87 (Old Jeanerette Road) at the meeting as well.
Another resolution will be voted on that will cancel a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project that would have put the Vida Shaw Bridge over Bayou Teche in the Off System Bridge Program.
The meeting will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.