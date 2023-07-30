Jeanerette to host school supply drive From staff reports Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Jul 30, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeanerette will be playing host to the “Back to School Supply Drive” Aug. 3 at King Joseph Recreation Center. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.School supply donations will be accepted from now until July 31. Drop offs can be made at the King Joseph Center or at Jeanerette City Hall during business hours.For more information, call the center at 276-6414. The event is being put on by the City of Jeanerette and the Jeanerette Community Empowerment Outreach Program. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Sports School Systems Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular The marriage licenses filed with the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office New Iberia trio ready to make waves at Cajun Muscle 2023 Behind the Grill: Grant Myers Admiral Doyle closure starting Monday ACROSS THE BAYOU: And then there were four ... rest easy, 25 World Championship Gumbo Cookoff Poster Revealed Man placed in Iberia Parish Jail for child porn, sexual activity Man murdered at local hotel identified Judge Hamilton honored with state award ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit