Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. and members of the Iberia Parish Parks and Recreation Commission announced major upgrades for two parks in Jeanerette during Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Commission members Leroy Jones and John Boudreaux said a recent grant will allow Jeanerette to push for upgrades to King Joseph Recreation Center and Jeanerette City Park, both of which should be seeing the upgrades sometime in the first quarter of 2023.