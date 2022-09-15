Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. and members of the Iberia Parish Parks and Recreation Commission announced major upgrades for two parks in Jeanerette during Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
Commission members Leroy Jones and John Boudreaux said a recent grant will allow Jeanerette to push for upgrades to King Joseph Recreation Center and Jeanerette City Park, both of which should be seeing the upgrades sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
The park grant was announced in March, and consists of a $400,000 state grant for the Jeanerette park system.
The grant was received by the city following an application where the city of Jeanerette’s administrative staff looked at places for improvements inside the town’s two parks.
The grant will be split between Jeanerette City Park and King Joseph Recreational Center, with $200,000 going to each.
Jones said King Joseph will be seeing two new 20x20 pavilions to provide additional space for those coming into the park, as well as a new sidewalk that will lead from the main part of the park all the way to the walking track.
Exercise equipment and equipment for smaller children will also be added to King Joseph.
“The park also needs a new paint job,” Jones said. “We’re trying to get new paint on the building too.”
Boudreaux said the grant will go toward a new walking track at Jeanerette City Park after careful deliberation about what the park needs.
“We didn’t know what we wanted to do at first,” Boudreaux said. “We worked very hard with the city and city council and I think this is going to look good.”
Playground equipment for disabled children will also be added thanks to the grant. In addition, Boudreaux said Parks and Recreation has been in touch with state representatives about repairing some of the lighting at the park for the walking track.
“These two guys took the ball and ran with it,” Bourgeois said. “I think it really demonstrates a community spirit.”
In other business, Norma Bazar with the Krewe of Ezana announced that the Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade will officially return in 2023 following many years of hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bazar said the organization is in the process of working with local police and the city to get all of the requirements ready in order for the parade to roll in early 2023, and that the group would be returning in one of the meetings in the near future for the board to approve a resolution for the parade.