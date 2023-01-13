Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association
The Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association celebration and parade will make a return on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot announced that Jeanerette will be having a Mardi Gras parade in February.

Vallot had discussions with the Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association and the popular event will make a return on Sunday, Feb. 12.



