Jeanerette Mardi Gras celebration returns By COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Jan 13, 2023 Jeanerette Police Chief Dusty Vallot announced that Jeanerette will be having a Mardi Gras parade in February.Vallot had discussions with the Jeanerette Mardi Gras Association and the popular event will make a return on Sunday, Feb. 12.Vallot said discussions on the issue had been positive, and the Jeanerette Police Department will be able to secure 24 additional officers to work the parade.The Mardi Gras route in downtown Jeanerette will last from noon to 7 p.m., and the parade itself will likely end between 3 and 4 p.m."We want to give some extra time for people to hang out and party," Vallot said.