Henderson Wesley of Jeanerette was found guilty of the Oct. 8, 2014 murder of Ronald Chillis Jr., 32, formerly of New Iberia.

A Jeanerette man arrested in 2014 in Texas for the murder of a former New Iberia man was found guilty Tuesday after a multi-day trial.

Henderson Wesley, 30, was found guilty by unanimous jury decision of the Oct. 8, 2014 murder of Ronald Chillis Jr., 32, formerly of New Iberia and who was living in Four Corners at the time of his death.



