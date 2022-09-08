A Jeanerette man arrested in 2014 in Texas for the murder of a former New Iberia man was found guilty Tuesday after a multi-day trial.
Henderson Wesley, 30, was found guilty by unanimous jury decision of the Oct. 8, 2014 murder of Ronald Chillis Jr., 32, formerly of New Iberia and who was living in Four Corners at the time of his death.
Wesley faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe said.
The jury found that Wesley fired numerous shots through the front door of Chillis’s home in Four Corners and that Chillis had been shot several times and died as a result of his wounds. Surveillance video was used showing that Wesley was the shooter. Several witnesses also identified him, Duhe said.
A cell phone analysis confirmed that Wesley’s phone was in the area at the time of the murder. Wesley fled the state and was arrested later in October in Port Arthur, TX and returned to Louisiana.
Assistant District Attorney Brady Holtzclaw and Assistant Attorney General Daniel Smart prosecuted the case with the assistance of Katie Williams. The case was investigated by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and scientific analysis performed by the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.
The office would like to especially thank Attorney General Jeff Landry for the assistance of Assistant Attorney General Daniel Smart in this matter.