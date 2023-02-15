Jeanerette City Government paid recognition to seven residents of the town who have demonstrated excellent service to the community Monday with the Jeanerette Black History Makers Awards.
Xavier “Shawn" Moten, Laura Fontenette Brown, Tredell Rener, Terri Thompson, Willie “Pop" Wilson, the Rev. Wilfred Johnson and Charles Williams were selected for the awards for having made Jeanerette history or by contributing to the local community in a profound way, Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said.
“Each of these individuals have played a significant part in their communities,” the mayor said.
Moten works for the Parks and Recreation Department, with Bourgeois said he always gives “1000%” and has contributed to community youth coordination.
Laura Fontenette Brown was the first African-American female appointed to the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen and the first female to be appointed to the Iberia Parish Port Commission.
Tredell Rener is the current band director of Jeanerette Senior High and recently received a platinum award for the album “Through the Storm.”
Terri Thompson is the first African-American female to serve as president of the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, a position she held until last year, and has also served as a community activist in Jeanerette.
Willie “Pop” Wilson served as the first African-American law enforcement officer in Jeanerette and also served on the Board of Aldermen.
The Rev. Wilfred Johnson is the current president of the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce and has worked with both the youth and the elderly in Jeanerette for the past several years, as well as other events that support the community.
Charles Williams is the longest serving public servant in Jeanerette, having served 22 years on the Board of Aldermen and other capacities.