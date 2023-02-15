Jeanerette City Government paid recognition to seven residents of the town who have demonstrated excellent service to the community Monday with the Jeanerette Black History Makers Awards.

Xavier “Shawn" Moten, Laura Fontenette Brown, Tredell Rener, Terri Thompson, Willie “Pop" Wilson, the Rev. Wilfred Johnson and Charles Williams were selected for the awards for having made Jeanerette history or by contributing to the local community in a profound way, Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said.



