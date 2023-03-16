Jeanerette mayoral and aldermen candidates took to the front of Ward 8 Recreation Center Tuesday for a candidate forum that questioned each of the candidates on issues prevalent in the Sugar City.
The forum was put on by the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, and fielded questions by having audience members write down their queries on a slip of paper, putting it in a box and having those questions randomly selected by a panel during the event.
Those attending the forum included Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr., who is seeking his second term as mayor of Jeanerette. Bourgeois said he still had much he wanted to do in the position if elected for another term.
“I definitely want to continue the progress,” Bourgeois said. “We’re reviving and looking at the future of the community. It’s not about what I can do for me, it’s about what I can do for you.”
Bourgeois’ contender in the March 25 election is Clarence Clark, who has served as an alderman for Jeanerette for several years. Clark has served in local fire and police departments and said he wants to implement a strong police and fire protection district for Jeanerette.
“I want to start from the foundation and build the city again,” Clark said. “We have nothing for our youth, I want to change that.”
In Ward 1, newcomers Mariah Clay and Classie Charles both gave their platforms to enter their first term on the Jeanrette Board of Aldermen. Clay, 31, said she hoped her young age would motivate other young people to get involved in Jeanerette.
“I want to make a lot of changes as far as giving new and fresh ideas and giving the youth the motivation to be whatever they want to be,” Clay said.
Charles said that she was excited to work with the aldermen and mayor should she be elected to the position.
“I promise to work with the mayor and aldermen to get the job done,” she said.
In District 3, Monica Duplantis and Trenia Joseph both gave their platforms in their attempt to be elected to the position currently occupied by Butch Bourgeois, who was not present at the forum.
Duplantis, a Houma native, said she had lived in Jeanerette for 32 years and held a great love for the town.
“I really love this town,” Duplantis said. “I call myself a transplant and I couldn’t have picked a better town. I’ve gotten to know a lot of good people and I am looking to make changes to the city.”
Joseph, a Jeanerette native, said she’s most excited to help the vulnerable if elected to the position.
“I am here to help our elderly, the youth, the homeless, the hungry and the unemployed,” Joseph said.
For the alderman-at-large seat, Tia Simmons was present to run again for the seat she formerly occupied. Her opponent, incumbent Willie Ward, was not able to attend the forum due to medical reasons.
Simmons said she chose not to run for another term during the last election to spend more time with her family, but had greatly missed working in Jeanerette.
“I realized how much you miss something when you don't have it,” Simmons said. “I sorely missed it, I attended meetings, it's great to be in front of y’all.”