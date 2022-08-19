The New Iberia City Council voted to change the curfew for minors up to 18 at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Any children up to age 18 can’t be without a guardian or caretaker in public between 10 p.m. to5 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 5 a.m. on weekends.
The measure would increase the age by one year, in what Mayor Freddie DeCourt said was a measure to align the city’s ordinances with state ordinances.
Although the council did not have a problem with the age change, Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid said the punishment for breaking curfew was extreme.
“We have jail time for these things,” Johnson-Reid said. “That seems harsh to me. We’re talking about kids that are going to school.”
DeCourt said the city’s ordinance was made as a reflection of what the state laws are in regards to curfews for minors.
“Cops have discretion, they always have discretion,” DeCourt said. “If they want to send them home, follow them home, they have discretion. We haven’t been flooded with juveniles going to jail for curfew but the law hasn’t changed.”
Legal counsel Jeff Simon said that the ordinance for the council to vote on during the meeting only regarded the age change, and if further revisions were to be considered at the meeting it could be done with the city’s ordinance committee.
“That may be the only question but it is the ordinance in front of me,” Johnson-Reid said. “I’m just saying the ordinance may need to revisit this because it may be state law but it doesn’t mean we have to match it, it’s too harsh.”