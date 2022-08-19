nicc
Buy Now

Mayor Freddie DeCourt speaks during Tuesday's New Iberia City Council meeting. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The New Iberia City Council voted to change the curfew for minors up to 18 at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Any children up to age 18 can’t be without a guardian or caretaker in public between 10 p.m. to5 a.m. on weekdays and midnight to 5 a.m. on weekends.



Tags