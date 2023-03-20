The 2023 Daily Iberian 20 under 40 Citizen of the Year event will be held at the Cade Community Center in April. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available.
The event will take place on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. and the event will be catered and have a cash bar.
"There is no doubt that it is a challenge we face in a smaller community to keep our best and brightest here at home. Too often they leave seeking better employment opportunities in larger cities," said Daily iberian Publisher Michael Messerly. "Fortunately there are those who opt to stay in the community and work to make a difference.
"And it is those hard-working, dedicated young professionals that we want to support, encourage and recognize," Messerly added.
Shanna Dickens, the Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle General Manager said this is a great event to highlight those making a significant impact in the Teche area.
"We are very excited to announce the seventh annual 20 Under 40 Awards, recognizing 20 outstanding members of our community under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact in the Teche area," Dickens said. "We will also be honoring our 2023 Citizen of the Year chosen from our nominations this year. Our 20 Under 40 Honorees from the past six years are invited to come out and celebrate this year as well as past Citizens of the Year.
