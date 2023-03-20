The 2023 Daily Iberian 20 under 40 Citizen of the Year event will be held at the Cade Community Center in April. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available.

The event will take place on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. and the event will be catered and have a cash bar.



