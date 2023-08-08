Tyler Berdin and Kylie Broussard serve up some delicious brewed coffee at the Lamplighter Coffeehouse & Bistro in Franklin. The cafe opened up in 2021 and gives the community the quality coffee shop it deserves.
The Lamplighter Coffeehouse & Bistro and the Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe are two Franklin establishments. Started over two years ago, they each offer unique experiences for its customers (photo provided).
Two of Franklin’s most beloved and well-known restaurants help represent the city and all it has to offer.
The Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe is a 50's-inspired, family-friendly ice cream shop nestled in the heart of downtown Franklin's Main Street and right next door to its sister shop the Lamplighter Coffeehouse & Bistro, serving a fresh cup of coffee and a friendly, relaxing environment.
The Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe is located at 723 Main St. and the Lamplighter Coffeehouse & Bistro is located at 731 Main St.
Both restaurants started in 2021 and still going strong. Owners Diane and Dr. Gary Wiltz are mainstays in the community and their restaurants are a reflection of their commitment to their community.
Wiltz’s husband is a native of New Orleans, a place that is known for beignets, those pillows of powdered perfections and chicory coffee.
It's one of their specialties, and they were told that the Lamplighter Coffeehouse & Bistro beignets is one of the best around.
The laid back feel with the soft jazz welcomes you in and invites you to enjoy a cup of coffee and a treat.
But Wiltz learned from others that you’re not going to make money just selling coffee.
“As popular as it is, you’re going to have to do other things,” Wiltz said.
In addition to their beignets, they do pastries, scones, muffins from a variety of flavors, brownies and more.
“Additionally, we do breakfast foods,” Wiltz said. “For lunch, we do wraps and salads. We have an extensive menu.”
The Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe came a few months after the start of the coffee shop. Hot and cold, with both, but the ice cream shop serves up more than just sprinkles and cones.
“What would an ice cream shop be on main street, particularly in the south,” Wiltz, a native and long-time resident of Franklin said. “I like quaintness.”
The Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe serves a wide variety of frozen ice cream, sweets, including cookies, brownies, cakes.
To bring the 50s-theme to a full circle, they have dinner-inspired food like hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, nachos.
The Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe takes you back the second you walk in. Its black and white checkered floor holds bar stools at the counter, records on the wall with booths to enjoy a cold treat with friends and family with the sound of music from that time period playing over laughs and conversation
“It has a 50s motif to it,” Wiltz said.
For a small town like Franklin, they are big for tourist attractions. Those who make their way through are in for a treat when they stop in at the Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe and the Lamplighter Coffeehouse & Bistro.
“Those who all come in all love it,” Wiltz said.”My husband feels happy about that.”
For the good of the people, Wiltz and her husband want to provide for the community of Franklin, and giving them the Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe and the Lamplighter Coffeehouse & Bistro is just a small token of their appreciation.
“You’re going to get quality service and food with a good time,” Wiltz said.
Wiltz and her husband have spent 41 years in Franklin, serving the community in some capacity. Their two restaurants are just one example of how much they love their home and to give back to it.
“When you see the smiles from their faces and the joy from their hearts, you can’t help but feel that you are doing something good,” Wiltz said.