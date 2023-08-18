Recently the Marion County Record of Marion, Kansas was raided by police with search warrants because of the suspicion of wrongdoing in the form of identity theft. As a result computers, cell phones and documents were seized from the newspapers office and they even raided the publisher’s home.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this as it appears to violate the 1st Amendment that protects free speech. All though according to NPR, First Amendment experts have said the actions are potentially illegal under the Federal Privacy Protection Act of 1980, while others noted that the 2010 Kansas reporter's shield law should also have prevented the seizure.



