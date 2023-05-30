scam alert clip art logo

As aggressive marketing continues, the Internal Revenue Service today renewed an alert for businesses to watch out for tell-tale signs of misleading claims involving the Employee Retention Credit.

The IRS and tax professionals continue to see a barrage of aggressive broadcast advertising, direct mail solicitations and online promotions involving the Employee Retention Credit. While the credit is real, aggressive promoters are wildly misrepresenting and exaggerating who can qualify for the credits.