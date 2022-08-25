Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles P. Rettig
Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles P. Rettig (file photo).

Penalties for most Americans who filed their tax returns late for 2019 and 2020 will be waived by the Internal Revenue Service, the agency announced.

On top of that, the roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who already paid the IRS for their penalty will be paid back, totaling $1.2 billion in refunds. The penalty relief and refunds are automatic so Americans will not need to apply for them and can simply expect the money to be returned to them.