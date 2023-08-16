ipmad
The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial operations Wednesday and Friday. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations Wednesday and Friday evenings to address identified mosquito populations.

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) has reported West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District.



