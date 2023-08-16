The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations Wednesday and Friday evenings to address identified mosquito populations.
The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) has reported West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District.
Residents must take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites to reduce the risks of West Nile virus, St. Louis Encephalitis, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and other mosquito-borne pathogens as the district engages in operations. It is important that citizens follow these simple guidelines recommended by the CDC.
Wear repellent as the label directs, avoid activity at dawn and dusk, wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home.
Aerial operations will begin near sunset each evening and last no more than one hour. Operations this evening will focus in the City of Jeanerette and Friday evening operations will focus in the North Freyou vicinity.
Wednesday night, the district will be in Jeanerette, specifically north to southeast Admiral Doyle Drive to Linden Plantation Road, east to west St. Peters Road to north Hubertville Road and all points in between.
On Friday, spraying will take place on north Freyou, specifically, north to southeast Admiral Doyle to U.S. 90, east to west Darnell Road to Blanchard Road and all points in between.
During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.
Residents will notice a low flying aircraft. If the aircraft is overhead do not attempt to follow the path of the aircraft.
The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.
If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933. You can also visit the website at www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control.” For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.
Any questions after office hours can be asked by contacting Herff Jones (337) 380-7140.