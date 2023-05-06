IPG holds Waste Day event BY COREY VAUGHN DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email May 6, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Event-goers help dispose of waste items at the event. Corey Vaughn Buy Now Iberia Parish Government's Household Waste Day was held near the Iberia Parish Council. Corey Vaughn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Iberia Parish Government held its Household Waste Day program recently. The event, which helps local residents dispose of items that need extra treatment, was able to discard approximately 800 batteries, 65 tires and 490 gallons of paint. Several different types of electronics were also discarded thanks to the program. The next Household Waste Day event will be held in October. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Athlete of the Week Roi Anthony signs major recording deal with ONErpm School or State?: Two CHS athletes choose senior week festivities over tennis state championship Accident on Center Street kills one on bike Permits issued for new homes, pools and sheds in New Iberia Building permits for new Waffle House and other business remodels St. Martinville man killed in Lafayette shooting, five others wounded Beautiful crape myrtles part of Provost yard for Azalea Garden Club Iberia Beautification Award Loreauville, Delcambre advance to baseball playoff quarterfinals Making legal work a thing of beauty: Bellefontaine Law Firm earns Garden of the Month Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit