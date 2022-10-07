IPAL's third show of the season is the play, "The Miracle Worker" by William Gibson will run Oct. 14 to 23 in the historic Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia.
The Miracle Worker is directed by Katherine Caffery. Shows are at 7:30 p.m.
IPAL's third show of the season is the play, "The Miracle Worker" by William Gibson will run Oct. 14 to 23 in the historic Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia.
The Miracle Worker is directed by Katherine Caffery. Shows are at 7:30 p.m.
It is based on Helen Keller’s 1903 autobiography, The Story of My Life. The play's title was inspired by a Mark Twain quote, "Helen is a miracle, and Miss Sullivan is the miracle-worker."
The play’s story line is, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, an illness renders infant Helen Keller blind, deaf and consequently mute. Pitied and badly spoiled by her parents, Helen is taught no discipline and, by the age of six, grows into a wild, angry, tantrum-throwing child in control of the household.
Desperate, the Kellers hire Annie Sullivan to serve as governess and teacher for their daughter. After several fierce battles with Helen, Annie convinces the Kellers that she needs two weeks alone with Helen in order to achieve any progress in the girl's education.
In this time, Annie teaches Helen discipline through persistence and consistency, and language through hand signals, a double breakthrough that changes Helen's life and has a direct effect on the lives of everyone in the family.
The Miracle Worker runs October 14 to 23, 2022 and tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at ipaltheater.com and the performances will be in the Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia.
Editor
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.