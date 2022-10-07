THe Miracle Worker

IPAL's third show of the season is the play, "The Miracle Worker" by William Gibson will run Oct. 14 to 23 in the historic Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia.

The Miracle Worker is directed by Katherine Caffery. Shows are at 7:30 p.m.



