With the slated plans for a brand-new skate park slowly coming into fruition, New Iberia’s skating community held a roundtable with the company designing the new park to get ideas on what kind of design would be best for local skaters.
CEO for Grindline Skateparks Matt Fluegge met with public officials, architects and a handful of local skateboarders to get input on the new park they’ve been appointed by the city to design. The company, which specializes in concrete cast skate parks, headed out to the future site of the skate park Wednesday morning and began preliminary work on what the design will look like.
“We’ve designed just about every kind of concrete terrain you can think of,” Fluegge said. “We like to incorporate things on-site like boulders into the design and cultural contexts from where we’re working.”
The new park will be located at the old swimming pool at New Iberia City Park. The new terrain will essentially move Bayou Wheels Skate Park, which has served New Iberia skaters for 20 years and is located closer to the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
Skaters attending seemed enthusiastic about the idea, especially given the many pine needles that fall on the current skating location.
Ideas that were solicited included everything from a “gumbo” bowl to a Tabasco-shaped hydrant as well as architectural ideas that paid homage to the nearby Bayou Teche.
Of course, skating terrain like mini ramps, pyramids and beginners' equipment were also included as part of the input.
Fluegge said designing the park will be the next part of the project and will likely be a slow process as a concept comes into fruition and gets approved by project leaders.