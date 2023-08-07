With the slated plans for a brand-new skate park slowly coming into fruition, New Iberia’s skating community held a roundtable with the company designing the new park to get ideas on what kind of design would be best for local skaters.

CEO for Grindline Skateparks Matt Fluegge met with public officials, architects and a handful of local skateboarders to get input on the new park they’ve been appointed by the city to design. The company, which specializes in concrete cast skate parks, headed out to the future site of the skate park Wednesday morning and began preliminary work on what the design will look like.



