Cancer infusion therapy Iberia Medical Center
Buy Now

The Infusion Center at the Iberia Medical Center is hosting Business After Hours on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at 2309 E. Main Street, New Iberia on the third floor (IMC photo).

Come see the Infusion Center at the Iberia Medical Center as part of Business After Hours on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will take place at 2309 E. Main Street, New Iberia on the third floor.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.