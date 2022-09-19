Come see the Infusion Center at the Iberia Medical Center as part of Business After Hours on Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
The event will take place at 2309 E. Main Street, New Iberia on the third floor.
Business After Hours is another service provided by The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce. The event is sponsored by Cox Business Products and Services
Chamber officials said, “Business After Hours is a great way to strengthen your business by hosting an event. Whether celebrating business success, showcasing a new product, or simply getting to know the community better, Business After Hours is a great networking opportunity for everyone who attends.”
ABOUT THE INFUSION CENTER
The Infusion Center includes a full range of outpatient infusion services for patients needing intravenous medications. Their team of experienced registered nurses are chemotherapy-certified and PICC-certified, providing patients with the highest quality of care. A physician referral and insurance authorization are required.
