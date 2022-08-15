Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.

The IRA includes provisions to require four oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico that could generate millions in revenues for states through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, which was created by Congress in 2006 to share leasing revenues with Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas for coastal conservation, restoration and hurricane protection.



Tags