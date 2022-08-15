GOMESA funds helped restore 1,080 acres of barrier islands in Terrebonne and LaFourche parishes, such as Trinity Island-East in the Isles Dernieres refuge (photo courtesy Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority),
The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 approved by the U.S. House on Friday could bring some relief to Louisiana parishes that rely on oil and gas leases to fund coastal restoration work, though industry experts contend the legislation will create higher costs for consumers.
The IRA includes provisions to require four oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico that could generate millions in revenues for states through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, which was created by Congress in 2006 to share leasing revenues with Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas for coastal conservation, restoration and hurricane protection.
The development comes as the Department of Interior is vetting a draft plan for proposed lease sales for the outer continental shelf for the next five years, which will replace an Obama-era plan that was implemented in 2017 and expired in July.
The proposed plan is raising concerns from lawmakers and coastal communities that rely on GOMESA funds because it stipulates "no more than 10 potential sales in the Gulf of Mexico" that could be "further refined and targeted, based on public input and analysis" to "include fewer lease sales, including no lease sales." Public comment on the proposal runs until Oct. 6.
The potential to end offshore drilling is consistent with President Biden’s campaign promises and the delay in renewing the five-year plan means no new leases would be possible without congressional action until it’s finalized, said Gifford Briggs, Gulf Coast region director for the American Petroleum Institute.
"Many of these projects in the Gulf of Mexico are 5-7 years" in the making, he said, which means without new leases GOMESA revenues would begin to die off around 2027 or 2028.
Briggs noted that "there’s also a lot of jobs from Louisiana’s standpoint that are tied up in that 7 year window" that would go away without a new plan that includes new leases.
The most recent 2022 GOMESA disbursements from the Office of Natural Resources Revenue included nearly $34.8 million for Alabama, $111.8 million for Louisiana, $36.7 million for Mississippi and $68.8 million for Texas. While the bulk of the funding goes to the states, large sums are also distributed directly to coastal parishes or counties.