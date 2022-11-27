Iberia Medical Center staff and family of staff gave some of their time at St. Fracis Diner Friday morning.
Volunteers assisted in doling out food to those seeking a meal at the diner as a way to get into the Thanksgiving spirit one day after the holiday.
St. Francis Diner Director Juanita Lewis said the group was part of a rotation of volunteers, but also included younger people who were related to those helping out post-Thanksgiving.
"It really warmed my heart because some of them asked when they could come back, you don't hear that too often," Lewis said.
St. Francis Diner provides weekly meals on Hopkins Street through the help of donations and community effort to keep the non-profit operational.
For those who may not have had a place to eat a meal on Thanksgiving or the day after, the diner was still open to maintain its services and give out a plate during the holiday season.
Volunteer efforts like the one that took place with IMC staff have provided crucial support for St. Francis Diner, which was forced to close temporarily in 2021 due to a critical lack of food supply.
“It was truly an honor,” IMC said in a prepared statement posted to social media. “Ms. Juanita, thanks to you and your team for all you do for our community.”
After being closed for 15 months as a result of COVID-19, the diner opened in June of last year after thanks to donations and other local efforts to see that the crucial service provided by the organization could continue.