Iberia Cultural Resource Association (ICRA) and LHC Group is inviting veterans, their families and the public to join them for an evening of celebration through music with the "Stars and Stripes" concert June 25 at the Sugarcane Festival building.

ICRA reserved seat for veterans and their families, but organizer Nelwyn Hebert encourages everyone to attend the free concert. Music starts at 3 pm.







Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.

