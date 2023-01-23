featured Iberia schools to close Tuesday BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Iberia schools will be closing Tuesday due to weather conditions. BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Iberia Parish schools will be closed Tuesday, according to Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin.The National Weather Seervice and local Department of Emergency Preparedness have advised the district that damaging winds will be moving into Iberia Parish in the afternoon hours.Wind advisories indicate that gusts of 45-50 mph beginning as early as noon and will create hazardous driving conditions for school buses during that time.Central offices will be open in the morning, but will dismiss at noon.All athletic and extracurricular activities, as well as aftercare programs and after-school tutoring programs will also be closed. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Trade Education Public Administration Meteorology Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Stein's Superette demolition marks end of an era Delcambre top students named Former New Iberia resident Mark Stroud ices a new spin on fishing hole New Iberia woman arrested in shooting in Terrabonne Parish NISH senior chosen as Iberia Student of the Year Traffic accident claims life of Jeanerette man in Alabama Belle Place Elementary celebrates its honor roll students McNeese State announces local students who earned academic Fall honors ARREST REPORTS Highland Baptist's Suire commits to National Park College Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit