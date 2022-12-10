vote
Buy Now

Iberia Parish residents voted in favor of three constitutional amendments and a new school board member during Saturday night's election. 

 DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

Iberia Parish residents cast their ballots in line with the rest of Louisiana by overwhelmingly voting for three propositions during Saturday’s election.

By the end of the night, 83% of Iberia Parish voters, or 3,845 people, voted in favor of an amendment to disallow any person who is not a citizen of the United State to register and vote in Louisiana.



Tags