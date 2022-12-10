Iberia Parish residents cast their ballots in line with the rest of Louisiana by overwhelmingly voting for three propositions during Saturday’s election.
By the end of the night, 83% of Iberia Parish voters, or 3,845 people, voted in favor of an amendment to disallow any person who is not a citizen of the United State to register and vote in Louisiana.
Parish residents also overwhelmingly supported an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate. There were 75% of voters, or 3,451 residents in Iberia Parish who voted in the affirmative, and 25, or 1,171, that voted in the negative.
An amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate was also approved. There were 75%, or 3,444 voters, voting in the affirmative and 25%, or 1,175 residents, voting against.
In the only Iberia Parish race on the ballot, Suzette Charpentier defeated incumbent Rachel Segura to become the new school board representative for District 10 in the Iberia Parish School District.
Charpentier won the night with 53% of the vote, or 190 residents voting for her. Segura ended with 47% of the vote, or 170 voters. Unofficial turnout was 10.9%.