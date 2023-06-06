Iberia Parish Sheriff deputies located a large quantity of narcotics in the camouflage bag belonging to Shawn Dugan, approximately three pounds of crystal meth, 67 grams of marijuana, and 12 grams of fentanyl. A scale and cigar wrappers commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics were also located in the camouflage bag. Dugan was in possession of $1,897 in cash, which was also seized.
A routine traffic stop for speeding on Sunday turned into a huge drug haul for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and an arrest of felon who allegedly resisted arrest.
After the drugs found in the vehicle were identified, deputies and investigators say the three different drugs had a street value of over $160,000 and those drugs could have been sold off individually and claimed the lives of 170,000.
The incident started as a traffic stop on Norris Road for speeding. Police said a passenger was a confirmed felon and in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine. There were also a large quantity of drugs, from crystal meth to fentanyl. One of the charges leveled was for resisting an office. Deputies did not give further information on that charge.
Deputies charged Shawn Dugan, 38, of Lafayette, with resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm in presence of police, possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, the potential manufacture and distribution of narcotics, possession charges, second offense charges, prohibited acts of distribution of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and probation violation.
Dugan was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and is being held without bond on the charges.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero did not pull any punches when explaining what Dugan had in his possession and the lives that could have been lost. The sheriff, along with other law enforcement leaders, has made presentations in the community about the dangers of fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths for Americans ages 18 to 45, according to the CDC. As a result of this arrest, IPSO Patrol Deputies have potentially prevented approximately 170,000 deaths," Romero said. "This powdered fentanyl could be used to lace methamphetamine or marijuana.
"Anyone who has bought narcotics from Shawn Dugan are at risk," Romero continued. "Every milligram of fentanyl seized means less fatal doses on the streets of Iberia Parish.
"I urge parents to inform their children that any pills purchased outside of a licensed pharmacy are dangerous, illegal, and potentially lethal. Sadly, one “experiment” with an illegal narcotic or a pill could be deadly," Romero added.
