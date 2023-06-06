352001387_1446900236074808_8269555068383291862_n.jpg
Iberia Parish Sheriff deputies located a large quantity of narcotics in the camouflage bag belonging to Shawn Dugan, approximately three pounds of crystal meth, 67 grams of marijuana, and 12 grams of fentanyl. A scale and cigar wrappers commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics were also located in the camouflage bag. Dugan was in possession of $1,897 in cash, which was also seized.

A routine traffic stop for speeding on Sunday turned into a huge drug haul for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and an arrest of felon who allegedly resisted arrest.

After the drugs found in the vehicle were identified, deputies and investigators say the three different drugs had a street value of over $160,000 and those drugs could have been sold off individually and claimed the lives of 170,000.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero pulls no punches talking about the arrest of Shawn Dugan and explains how 177,000 deaths were prevented with an arrest and seizure of drugs.
