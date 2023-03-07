Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office looking for missing man From staff reports Mar 7, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Derek Romero Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating Derek M. Romero.He was last seen on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m., at a residence located in the 5100 block of Old LA 25 in Iberia Parish.Romero was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and brown work boots when he left the residence.Romero is 38, a 5-foot-9 male and approximately 140 pounds. Derek has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information regarding the location of Derek M. Romero is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clothing Job Market Fashion Most Popular HORROR ON THE BAYOU: Local actor makes his mark on Acadiana's indie film industry Seven-pound bass gives Davises day to remember on Fausse Pointe Fredieu gives a flip as right bites carry him, son to ‘Legend’ status First Horizon Bank honored by New Iberia Garden Club Tigers take Bulldog Relays by storm Catholic High slays perennial powerhouse Country Day to advance to semifinals Boutte fails to impress at 2023 NFL Combine, but don’t count him out just yet Promises kept: Yellow Jackets punch their ticket to the Top-28 Homicide suspect wanted after car crashes with person dead inside Port of Iberia secures $1.2 million in federal funds for dredging project Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit