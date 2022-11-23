The Iberia Parish School District received a “B” score last week by the Louisiana Department of Education following the release of performance scores for all public K-12 schools and systems, putting the district on-track to getting back to pre-COVID-19 performance levels.
The letter grade was the same as the district had received last year, but the score had slightly increased. In 2021, the school district received a simulated score of 76.7 while the district received a score of 77.7 this year. In 2019, the district received a score of 81.
Several schools within the district achieved the grade of “B” as well, including Center Street Elementary, New Iberia Senior High, Jeanerette Senior High and several others. Westgate High, St. Charles Elementary and Pesson Elementary received “C” grades, while Johnston-Hopkins was the only school to receive a “D” grade.
According to the Louisiana Department of Education, the statewide results signal a continued academic recovery for students following the school disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and several hurricanes.
The state of Louisiana received a score 77.1, which puts the state at the same level it had achieved in 2019 prior to the pandemic. That also puts the state average slightly lower than Iberia’s average as well.
“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley in a prepared statement. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward - that’s the challenge we must meet.”
Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021. When compared to last year’s simulated score, Louisiana improved 1.8 points to 77.1. Statewide, 48 of the 63 traditional public school systems included in this release showed improvement from 2021 to 2022. Thirty Louisiana school systems have now equaled or improved their school performance score when compared to 2019.
Performance scores for Iberia Parish schools were: