Louisiana Department of Education

The Iberia Parish School District received a “B” score last week by the Louisiana Department of Education following the release of performance scores for all public K-12 schools and systems, putting the district on-track to getting back to pre-COVID-19 performance levels. 

The letter grade was the same as the district had received last year, but the score had slightly increased. In 2021, the school district received a simulated score of 76.7 while the district received a score of 77.7 this year. In 2019, the district received a score of 81.



