The Iberia Parish School Board approved sending a $62 million bond proposition to the voters in April that, if approved, will go toward major renovations to school safety and equipment upgrades in the school district.
“This is the result of months of work and quotes and talks with architects,” Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said.
The proposition was approved alongside a capital improvement plan that was signed off by the school board’s Budget/Finance/Construction committee and lists the major projects the district will be focusing on in the coming years should the bond be passed.
Those include the relocation of Anderson Middle School from its location, campus surveillance equipment and card-operated exterior door access, facility refurbishments including roof replacements for Belle Place Middle School and Jeanerette Senior High and an expansion of the Loreauville High School cafeteria.
In tandem with the school board’s 2013 bond that installed turf fields at several high schools in the district, the bond would upgrade the gymnasiums at New Iberia Senior High, Loreauville High and Jeanerette Senior High schools. The upgrades will consist replacing the wooden bleachers at each of the schools as well as refurbishing the gym floors at all schools by sanding, resealing and repainting.
Technology upgrades for school and staff are also considered as part of the proposal, including upgrades and replacements for existing Chromebooks, expanding the wireless network, repairs and upgrades to wired infrastructure and upgrading data hardware and network topology.
The bond proposition is set to go on the April 29 ballot, and will be voted on by Iberia Parish voters before the bond can go into effect.
“We handle a lot of bond issues for a lot of school districts and you have a very detailed concrete plan,” bonding agent Grant Schlueter said following the passage of both agenda items. “We’re very gratified to see the emphasis on technology and security.”