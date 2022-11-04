The Iberia Parish Council approved the setting of a 50-feet easement near canals located on six plots of land on C. Romero Road, a move that officials say will create a more flexible precedent for landowners with canals near their properties.

The council granted early land-map approval under Summary 2022-180 last week for six plots of land. The private plots are owned by Eve Talley. A lateral canal, or smaller canal which ties to major ones, runs through the properties.



