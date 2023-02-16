As an avid personal hiker, Brian Chriceol has surveyed many of Louisiana’s trails throughout the years, and noticed a problem that the state has in comparison to others.
“I realized Louisiana was very limited, we’re one of only three states that doesn’t have a state hiking trail,” Chriceol said Thursday afternoon speaking to the Kiwanis Club of New Iberia. “The other two are Mississippi and Rhode Island.”
Although Louisiana may be known as the Sportsman’s Paradise, a long-range hiking trail was unable to be found. Chriceol, along with other enthusiasts of the hobby, has spent the past several years trying to rectify that problem and is on the cusp of creating a state hiking trail that may a section in Iberia Parish.
“When you have these long-distance trails, the communities that run can get up to a $6 million impact,” he said. “People here love to hunt and fish, we should have more opportunity to walk and ride bikes.”
To help solve that problem, Chriceol helped to form the Bayou State Trail Association with the goal of forming a trail that spans 300 miles in Louisiana. Although the initial plan had the trail starting near the levee in New Orleans, the group has since shifted to Morgan City as the starting point, putting the trail in closer proximity to the Teche Area.
Chriceol said he hopes that part of the trail will run alongside Lake Fausse Pointe, where he imagines many avid hikers stopping to enjoy the nearby scenery.
The beauty of the project is that creating new trails is mostly unnecessary since there are plenty of walkable trails that simply need connecting into a larger state trail, Chriceol said.
Some communities like Ruston have converted abandoned railroad lines into hiking trails, with the town seeing 200 people per day making use of the new recreational spot.
“If they have been on the trail for several days and are looking for a place to stop, they may come and shop around,” Chriceol said.
The Bayou State Trail Association is still in the planning phase of the final formation of the state trail, but the group is actively looking for organizations at the local level who will take responsibility for the section of the trail in their area and strive to make improvements for hikers.
“I’m very passionate about this,” Chriceol said. “We not only have a lot of great geographical scenery, we have a lot to see culturally too.”