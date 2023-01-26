state police badge

According to the Louisiana State Police, last year, nearly half of all fatal crashes investigated statewide involved impaired drivers.

Louisiana State Police Troop I, in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and with assistance from Lafayette Police Department, plans to conduct an impaired driving checkpoint on Thursday, Feb. 2, from approximately

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish.



