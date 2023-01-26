Louisiana State Police Troop I, in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and with assistance from Lafayette Police Department, plans to conduct an impaired driving checkpoint on Thursday, Feb. 2, from approximately
8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish.
The police troop's mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or death to themselves or others.
Last year, nearly half of fatal crashes investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body. These substances can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and
space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times.
"If you feel different, you drive differently," the Police Troop stated in a press release. "Motorists are encouraged to either designate a sober driver before driving to any place where alcohol will be consumed or utilize an alternate ride home such as a rideshare app or taxi. Passengers should also never
get into a vehicle with an impaired driver."
To report impaired drivers, motorists should dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.
Impaired driving checkpoints had a significant impact on reducing drunk driving incidents in the United States in 2021.
According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the number of alcohol-related fatalities on U.S. roads has decreased by 10 percent in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2020.
Many states have increased the frequency of impaired driving checkpoints, particularly during holidays and weekends when drunk driving incidents are known to be more common.
In addition to reducing the number of drunk driving incidents, impaired driving checkpoints have also helped to increase awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. Many states have launched public education campaigns to remind drivers of the consequences of drunk driving and encourage them to find alternative means of transportation.
Overall, impaired driving checkpoints have been a highly effective tool in the fight against drunk driving in the United States. Police officers, safety advocates, and community leaders continue to work together in an effort to keep the roads safe and prevent future imparied accidents.
Support and funding for this checkpoint is provided through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.