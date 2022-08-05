080722-news-Felton-Olivier

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Felton Olivier

 Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A member of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is being mourned following his death following a single vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:20 PM, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle crash in the 4400 block of West Admiral Doyle Dr. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle drove off the roadway and into a pond and was completely submerged. Rescue attempts were immediately initiated by Patrol Division deputies but were unsuccessful.



Tags