JULY 2022
New Residential Homes
Roger and Roberta Adams, 2214 Jefferson Terrace, $240,000
Dylan Emonet, 6417 Coteau Road, Lot 7, $220,000
Blaine and Maci Maturin, 311 Cemetery Road, Lot 18, $290,800
Spec, 2403 Golden Eagle Run, $200,000
Joni Segura, 4318 Forrest LeBlanc, $194,000
Chad and Nanci Segura, 107 Loren Avenue, $480,250
Amber and Jacob Segura, 1300 La Rue De Broussard, $290,000
Justin and Bridget Arnold, 3913 Romero Road, $600,000
New Residential Homes Total: $2,515,050
Residential Additions/Renovations
Michael Fowler, 4208 Pamaleen Drive, $100,000
Ruben Cruz, 806 Beverly St., $7,500
Residential Additions/Renovations: $107,500
Residential Roof
Jacques Mendoza, 6015 Laurent Road, $8,030
Residential Roof Total: $8,030
Residential Sheds
Justin Hartman, 1103 Belle Place Olivier, $39,072
Rocky and Faye Olivier, 3300 Olivier Road, $34,492
Steve Jeanminette, 2913 Olivier Road, $60,000
Angela Thibodeaux, 9008 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $6,000
Nathan Tourney, 2200 Vida Shaw Road, $175,000
Kip and Crystal Louviere, 2205 Crochet Road, $48,000
David Talley, 715 Ruby Road, $75,621
Residential Sheds Total: $438,185
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Anthony Landry, 4710 Creighton Drive, $4,000
Steve Gary, 6405 Coteau Road, $10,000
Daniel Vice, 611 Comeaux Road, $15,598
Randolph Moity, 6105 E. Old Spanish Trail, $23,997
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $53,595
Commercial New
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, 2409 Coteau Road, $323,800
Commmercial New: $323,800
Commercial Other
Gondron Holding LLC, 7603 Daspit Road, $5,000
American Tower Corp., 4413 Northside Road, $20,000
American Tower LLC, 2606 Labit Road, Lot 49, $70,000
Commercial Other Total: $95,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Van Clemens Jr., no address given, $18,000
Cassie Segura, 6601 Four Season Road, $30,000
Regina and Kenneth Bird, 1606 Coteau Road, Lot 4, $22,000
Ronnie Perkins, 5814 Sportsman Drive, $35,000
Dean Suire, 4916 Bob Acres Road, $10,000
Nicole Boquet, 2719 Jefferson Island Road, Lot 15, $46,900
Alix Broussard, 5907 Northside Road, $140,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $301,900
Grand Total - $3,843,060