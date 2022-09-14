AUGUST 2022
New Residential Homes
Olivier Buteaux, 405 Jacqueline Drive, $45,000
Trey LeBlanc, 7600 Lake Simonette Drive, $500,000
Christopher and Alaina Haydel, 318 Crochet Road, $500,000
Al and Dayna Broussard, 7211 Loreauville Road, $280,026
New Residential Homes Total: $1,325,026
Residential Other
Craig and Robin Herndon, 4609 Hwy. 14, $7,000
Heather Louviere, 7212 Daspit Road, $22,000
Residential Other Total: $29,000
Residential Additions/Renovations
Justin Arnold, 3913 Romero Road, $20,000
Josh Perello, 2900 Old Jeanerette Road, $120,000
Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $140,000
Residential Roof
Rosemary Rochon, 101 Cotton St., $15,000
Frank Baber, 2111 Hwy. 14, $13,405
Residential Roof Total: $28,405
Residential Sheds
Martel Landry, 7114 Leleux Road, $85,000
Daniel and Peggy Vice, 611 Comeaux Road, Lot 3, $18,939
Phil Ransonet, 3217 Sidney LeBlanc, $45,000
Jerry Fowler, 109 Janice Ave., $80,000
Justin Arnold, 3913 Romero Road, $50,000
Dwight Ransonet, 3316 Irving Ransonet, $10,000
Residential Sheds Total: $288,939
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Cornell Redford, 100 Steven St., $21,000
Michelle Grow, 1102 Oak View Drive, $21,000
Justin Arnold, 3913 Romero Road, $38,000
Kacie Gray, 2615 Old Jeanerette Road, $12,000
Cristen Monte, 1013 Captain Cade Road, $12,500
Rose M. Sigue Serrano, 2708 College Road, $21,000
Beau Derouen, 404 Interlude Road, $21,000
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $146,500
New Commercial
Hughes Desormeaux, 7905 Hwy. 90, $56,934
New Commercial Total: $56,934
Commercial Renovations/Additions
Sea Drill Office, 1216 Unifab Road, $200,000
Commercial Renovations/Additions Total: $200,000
Commercial Other
Dish Wireless, 819 Emile Verret Road, $41,000
Commmercial Other: $41,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Caitlin Mouton, 5517 Perez Road, $112,862
Cody Fredrick, 6711 Fremin Road, Lot 21, $80,892
John Lapeyrouse, 6415 E. Old Spanish Trail, $36,000
Joshua Charpentier, 5001 Charpentier, $116,070
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $345,824
Grand Total: $2,601,628