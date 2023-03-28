Several of the most common cancer treatment drugs have become increasingly difficult to find, creating the worst drug shortage in over a decade according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Iberia Medical Center, one of the premier cancer treatment centers in Acadiana, has been able to weather the storm to ensure that no patients are turned away or forced to delay treatment due to drug shortages.
“Even though there is a nation-wide shortage, our pharmacy buyer is able to use her contacts and resources to find the medication and we haven’t had any issues with patient therapy being interrupted nor any patients not being able to begin therapy because we can’t get the drug,” said Brennon LeBlanc, a pharmacist and Director of Cancer Services at Iberia Medical Center.
What created the shortage?
Supply-chain issues have been occurring more frequently since the COVID pandemic, leading to several drug manufacturers being unable to meet demand for several key medications.
In addition to post-COVID supply issues, several manufacturers have experienced quality control problems or even been forced to close manufacturing plants altogether.
Akorn Pharmaceuticals, based in Illinois, was forced to cease operations in February due to bankruptcy, leaving a shortage of several crucial generics, including methotrexate.
“Methotrexate is very common,” said Landry. “It’s a multi-use oncology agent for many breast, head and neck cancers. It is a generic, so it’s available from many different manufacturers.”
Other drugs that have been hit are cisplatin and fluorouracil, both cancer treatments, as well as Pluvicto, which is used to extend survival for patients with metastatic prostate cancer.
The FDA reported weeks ago that Pluvicto manufacturer Novartis AG is struggling to meet the demand due to manufacturing and delivery issues, leading to shortages that will likely last for months.
"Those are absolutely critical,” said Valerie Jensen, associate director of the FDA’s drug shortage staff. “They need to be made on very specialized manufacturing lines due to the nature of the manufacturing.”
LeBlanc said that while shortages have always been a common occurrence in the medical field, the problem started to become worse around 2018.
“It has been the norm over the past five years, it just hasn’t made the media or hit public knowledge,” LeBlanc explained. “We’ve been fighting this for years, but now that it’s affecting these life-saving drugs in oncology, you’re seeing the media pick up on it now.”
LeBlanc said that he feels there could be more done by the federal government to prevent shortages due to the dire consequences of cancer patients being unable to receive treatment on a timely basis.
“I think there needs to be pressure from government agencies to try to keep some of these manufacturers afloat,” he said. “I think some of them may be going into bankruptcy or having compliance issues with meeting certain regulations so that needs to be looked into. If this was the norm across all manufacturers where they couldn't produce these drugs, then people could and would die because of lack of treatment.”
What does this mean for Acadiana?
For patients at IMC or other Cancer Center of Acadiana treatment sites, the problem isn’t going to impact your ability to receive treatment.
“I think we’ve done a tremendous job here in the community working alongside our oncologist, Dr. Mhadgut, at the Cancer Center of Acadiana to make sure that his therapies for different cancers are able to be supplied,” LeBlanc said. “We’re very lucky”
IMC Director of Marketing Lisa Landry said that Cisplatin is the only drug that Iberia Medical Center buyers are experiencing difficulties finding.
“Several of the oncology drugs are on allocation, but with the different manufacturers of the generics the only drug that is a challenge keeping inventory is Cisplatin,” she said. “Cisplatin backorders are set and adequate inventories of fluorouracil have been established. The Cisplatin has allowed us to complete therapy on patients and no interruption of therapy has occurred. The IMC Pharmacy Department maintains close communication with our physicians to ensure no shortages occur.”
While the shortages aren’t currently impacting the Teche-area, LeBlanc admitted that certain areas of the country will be hit hard by the loss of the drugs.
“Is this going to affect every area of the country? I would say no, but there will be places where they have issues and they might not have the resources to get these medications so there will be patients that won’t get treated,” he said.
In 2019, drug purchaser Vizient estimated that drug shortages cost American hospitals nearly $360 million annually.
LeBlanc said that his team is doing a great job minimizing the impact of the shortages and credits everyone at IMC for continuing to provide excellent treatment to patients.
“I think that the fact that we’re weathering the storm through this shortage shows that we’re on top of things here and that we have some phenomenal physicians and medical staff,” he said. “We diagnose and treat cancer here and we think that we’re doing a great job.”