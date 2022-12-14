Iberia Medical Center staff and personnel are continuing to assess the damage that occurred as a result of the weather event Wednesday afternoon.
Marketing Director Lisa Landry said that facility partners are already on site assessing the extent of the property damage that occurred.
The exterior of the IMC Main Campus’ medical office facility has visible exterior damage, with several windows completely removed as a result of the tornado.
“It’s going to require a full assessment of the damage (to get the full scope of the damage),” Landry said. “Safey is our top priority.”
Landry said there were five people who suffered minor injuries as a result of the event, and each were treated and released at the main facility.
Although IMC still remains open, the medical office facility where most of the damage was incurred will be undergoing repairs, and those who had an appointment scheduled for Thursday are encouraged to contact the appropriate medical office for more information.
Along with the facility, tree damage also played a part in the full extent of the weather event. Debris was lined all along the Main Campus Wednesday afternoon, and several vehicles that were parked at the campus had also suffered tornado damage shortly after rainfall had ceased.
Landry said that IMC’s North Campus, the former Dauterive Hospital, suffered no damage at all as a result of the tornado.