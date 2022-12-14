imc
Iberia Medical Center suffered extensive exterior damage as a result of Wednesday's tornado. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Iberia Medical Center staff and personnel are continuing to assess the damage that occurred as a result of the weather event Wednesday afternoon.

Marketing Director Lisa Landry said that facility partners are already on site assessing the extent of the property damage that occurred.

Damaged windows allowed for entire rooms to be seen as a result of the damage. 
Tree damage closed parts of the road near Iberia Medical Center following the storm. 


